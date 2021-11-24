West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

