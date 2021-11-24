West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

