West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.47

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 6575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.40.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

