Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) COO Elliott Neumayer Buys 5,000 Shares

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) COO Elliott Neumayer purchased 5,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WMC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,931. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.