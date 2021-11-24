WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $8.39 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 176,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

