WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. 55,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

