WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $17.77 or 0.00031618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $122.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.