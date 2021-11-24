Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

