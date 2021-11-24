Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,547.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $545.15 or 0.00947186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $58,547.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

