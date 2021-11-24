WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Financial Survey

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.74 $31.68 million $1.71 8.94 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

