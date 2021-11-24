WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 377,292 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $19.15.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

