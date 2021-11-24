WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 377,292 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $19.15.
WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.
In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
