Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 12,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $138,033,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

