Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys 121,882 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 15.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 8.02% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $120,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 425,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.