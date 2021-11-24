WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 3,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.