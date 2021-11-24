WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.