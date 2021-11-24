WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.73 and last traded at $72.33. 52,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 44,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 102.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

