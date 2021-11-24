WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

