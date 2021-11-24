WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

