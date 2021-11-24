Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $706.45

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 706.45 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 718.20 ($9.38), with a volume of 1201087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 733.60 ($9.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISE. Citigroup began coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 957.72. The company has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18). Also, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock worth $8,635,324,882.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

