Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $457,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.