Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

