WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.26

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $26.94 million and $3.76 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.