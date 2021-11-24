Woodcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,578.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $645,423.08 and approximately $52,578.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.22 or 0.07462168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.18 or 0.00374874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.86 or 0.01075105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00084163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00425500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00441222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005663 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.