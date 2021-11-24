Wootrade (WOO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

