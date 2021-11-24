Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 15,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $277.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.14 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,535.14, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.