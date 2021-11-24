WOWswap Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $612,078.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.02 or 0.00020748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.48 or 0.07417732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,909.10 or 0.99954997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

