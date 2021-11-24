WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $993.53

WPP plc (LON:WPP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.53 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,106.50 ($14.46), with a volume of 2,110,390 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,023.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 993.53. The firm has a market cap of £13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

