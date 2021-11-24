Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Hits $3.46 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $598.98 or 0.01035260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,780,962 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

