Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.61 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $137.05 million and $8.61 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $81.72 or 0.00144300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,608,551% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

