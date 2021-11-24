WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

TSE:WSP opened at C$179.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.63. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$94.00 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

