Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,192. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

