Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 566.89 ($7.41) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a market capitalization of £114.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 510.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

