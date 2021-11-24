Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.64) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.90 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xencor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

