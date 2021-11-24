Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:XLO) Quiet Period Set To End on December 1st

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 1st. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

