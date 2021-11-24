XMax (XMX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $441,489.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $441,489.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,533,428,005 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.