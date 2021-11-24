XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 217.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of XPEL worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,963,204.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,231,290 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.