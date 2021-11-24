Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 249,101 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

