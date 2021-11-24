Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Acquires C$50,100.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32.

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 92,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The firm has a market cap of C$140.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.09.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

