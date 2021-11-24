Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $7.39 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $22,155.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00445622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00195021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00099097 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003231 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004066 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,823,062 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

