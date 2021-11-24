YIELD App Market Cap Reaches $52.66 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $745,625.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,733,220 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.