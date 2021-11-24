Yield Protocol Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $33,798.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

