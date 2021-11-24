Young Boys Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,058.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $79,058.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

