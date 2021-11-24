Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $886.14

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.14 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 1,774 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £479.51 million and a PE ratio of 546.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 885.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

