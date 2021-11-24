YUSRA Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $20,108.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

