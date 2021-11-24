Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:MIMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,099. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

