Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,187. The company has a market cap of $591.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

