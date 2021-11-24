Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

IMTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 78,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

