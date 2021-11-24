Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$3.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.92). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($18.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.53) to ($17.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

RCL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.