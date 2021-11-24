Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,779. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.