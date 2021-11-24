Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.57.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.